Iran War Risk: London Insurers Won't Cover Ships, What Do They Know That We Don't?

A war is raging in the Middle East but one shipping news CEO says the real explosion could hit London's insurance market.

John Konrad V, CEO of maritime news site gCaptain, calls it "potentially the biggest Iran story nobody is talking about: the global insurance market may be heading toward a systemic crisis."

"Most people don't realize London isn't just a financial center, it's the center of global insurance," Konrad wrote on X. Lloyd's underwrites roughly 40% of the world's marine cargo. "Ship sinks, port gets bombed, canal gets blocked, the bill lands in London."

Control insurance, control trade

As US and Israeli strikes hit Iran and Tehran threatens retaliation across shipping lanes, war-risk premiums have surged. But Konrad says something more ominous may be unfolding: cancellation, not repricing.

"The normal playbook for war risk is repricing, not cancellation," he wrote. "Canceling coverage entirely is a massive escalation… it signals uncertainty so deep the underwriter can't even price it."

Why would insurers walk away instead of charging more?

Konrad points to intelligence. MI6 headquarters sits across the Thames from the International Maritime Organization and a short distance from Lloyd's. "It has long been speculated in the industry that intelligence flows from MI6 to Lloyd's," he wrote, though he added he has "no proof of a direct pipeline."

Within the Five Eyes alliance, the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, American agencies generate the bulk of intelligence. "So if Lloyd's pricing advantage flows from MI6, and MI6's best intelligence flows from the US...what happens when that data pipeline gets throttled?"

He noted reports that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was blindsided by the scale of US-Israel strikes on Iran. "That alone tells you something about the current state of transatlantic intelligence sharing."

If London is "flying blind," Konrad warned, the impact stretches far beyond Britain. "Most large insurers worldwide don't do independent intelligence work. They index off Lloyd's rates."

Meanwhile, another risk stalks the seas: Iran's shadow fleet.

This web of aging tankers moves sanctioned Iranian oil through constant flag changes, shell-company ownership, ship-to-ship transfers and AIS "dark" operations. Many vessels are uninsured or rely on paper insurers unlikely to cover a catastrophe.

A major spill in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz could cost between $860 million and $1.6 billion with no credible insurer to pay. Sanctions exposure also gives underwriters grounds to deny claims.

When accidents happen, the costs fall on coastal states, compliant shipowners and global compensation pools, socializing the risk.

"The cancellation of war risk coverage on ships isn't the crisis," Konrad wrote. "It's the canary."

If Lloyd's can't confidently price war risk amid Iran escalation, he warned, the shock could ripple through global reinsurance, the kind of cascading uncertainty seen in 2008 and COVID.