Trump's "Wars Can Be Fought Forever" Note For Iran And A Zelensky Mention

President Donald Trump has warned that the United States has "virtually unlimited" supply of weapons to fight wars "forever" and "successfully." Trump's remarks come at the cusp of the Israel-Iran war being fought with the US support.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that munitions stockpiles in the US "at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better."

"As was stated to me today, we have a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons. Wars can be fought "forever," and very successfully, using just these supplies (which are better than other countries finest arms!)," he added.

Trump acknowledged that while at the highest end, "we (US) have a good supply (of weapons)", they are "not where we want to be." Much additional high grade weaponry is stored for us in outlying countries, he added.

Trump used the moment to hit at former US President Joe Biden and called out his decision to supply arms to Ukraine.

"Sleepy Joe Biden spent all of his time, and our Country's money, GIVING everything to P.T. Barnum (Zelenskyy!) of Ukraine - Hundreds of Billions of Dollars worth - And, while he gave so much of the super high end away (FREE!), he didn't bother to replace it. Fortunately, I rebuilt the military in my first term, and continue to do so. The United States is stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!"

He signed off in his signature style: "Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J TRUMP."

US-Israel-Iran Conflict Worries Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday expressed worry that a long Iran war could impact the deliveries of air defence ammunition from the US, key to protecting critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

"If there are prolonged hostilities in the Middle East, it will certainly affect supplies. I am sure of that," Zelensky told reporters.

Last week, on Saturday, Zelensky said that US and Israeli strikes on Iran have created an opportunity for the Iranian people to oust the "terrorist regime" in Tehran, Russia's ally.

"It is only fair to give the Iranian people a chance to get rid of the terrorist regime, to get rid of it and guarantee the safety of all nations that have suffered from terror originating in Iran," Zelensky said in a video address on social media.

"It is important that the United States is determined. And whenever America is determined, global criminals weaken," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Iran of providing Russia with weapons, including the Shahed drones and short-range missiles. He added that Russia has used "more than 57,000 Shahed-type strike drones against Ukraine -- against our people, against our cities, against our energy sector."

"Although Ukrainians have never threatened Iran, the Iranian regime chose to be Putin's accomplice," Zelensky said.