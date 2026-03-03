Video: UAE President, Crown Prince Walk Into Dubai Mall Amid Iran Strikes

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, walked among shoppers at the Dubai Mall on Monday. This came after the country confirmed it had intercepted dozens of drones and aerial attacks launched by Iran.

Despite heightened tensions in the Gulf, the mall remained crowded with residents and tourists. In videos shared online, Sheikh Mohamed was seen inviting a young girl towards him, crouching to her level and kissing her hand before she rejoined her family.

Video of UAE's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan strolling through Dubai Mall goes viral pic.twitter.com/Jp17Gs3QU4 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 3, 2026

JUST IN: ???????? Footage of UAE's President Mohammed bin Zayed seen walking in public at Dubai Mall following Iranian attack. pic.twitter.com/eHukIKxxQ2 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 2, 2026

The two leaders were later spotted having a meal at one of the mall's restaurants. Walking alongside senior officials and fellow sheikhs, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan took time to interact with members of the public.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, were seen having a meal and walking among shoppers and diners at Dubai Mall, with many greeting them and expressing happiness at the encounter.



pic.twitter.com/nH89dUlxbz — The National (@TheNationalNews) March 2, 2026

The leaders' public appearance is being seen as a calculated show of confidence during a volatile period in the Gulf. "The leaders' public appearance demonstrated confidence in the country's security and stability at a time of heightened tensions in the region," UAE newspaper The National said.

“The French kings always ate in public. I kinda like this,” an X user commented.

Another wrote, “POV: Your air defence is so elite your President can go to the mall while the region is literally on fire. The definition of 'Keep Calm and Carry On' in 4K.”

Someone wrote, “UAE's president showing up in public at Dubai mall sends a message. Clearly, they're not letting the Iranian attack disrupt business as usual. Normalcy is a powerful signal in times of tension.”

“Seeing President Mohammed bin Zayed walking publicly at Dubai Mall shows just how secure Dubai remains despite regional tensions. Life goes on, and the city continues to prioritise safety and stability for residents and visitors alike,” a comment read.

In a video, a Ghanaian expatriate stepped forward to greet the leaders, shaking hands and asking how they were. Sheikh Mohamed responded by asking the man whether he was happy. With a wide smile, the expatriate answered, “Yes, yes.” The President wished him an enjoyable stay in the UAE. “Very good, safe country,” the Ghana man said.

This came after the US and Israel bombed Iran on Saturday and assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. Iran vowed revenge and struck US military bases in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other parts.

Now, Iran's intensified retaliation has continued for a third day. The UAE has confirmed that Iran fired missiles and drones towards its territory. Defence officials say the majority were detected and intercepted. At least three people have been killed and dozens more injured within the UAE in these attacks, as per the defence ministry.