"Can't Guarantee Safety": US Unable To Evacuate Citizens From Israel

As the war in the Middle East intensifies, the US Embassy in Jerusalem has directed that all US government employees and their family members continue to shelter in place in and near their residences until further notice.

Across Tehran, the sound of explosions rang out through the night and into the early morning hours Tuesday, as the US and Israel have continued to pound Iran since killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighboring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world's production of oil and natural gas.

The intensity of the attacks and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Israel and the US have given conflicting answers about what exactly the war's objectives are or what the endgame might be.

"The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel," the US Embassy in Jerusalem said in a security alert posted online.

The Embassy said the Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing since yesterday. To be added to the passenger list for a shuttle, the Embassy advised citizens to register via the Ministry's evacuation form.

The land crossing to Egypt at Taba was also operating and is scheduled to be open 24 hours a day.

"The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation (for or against) the Ministry of Tourism's shuttle. If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the US government cannot guarantee your safety," the US Embassy said, adding the "information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel".

Those who wish to cross to Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and continue independently (by taxi) to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing, the US Embassy said further.

