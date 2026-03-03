Iran's Double Strike In Dubai: US Army Building, Australian Base Hit

The US-Iran-Israel conflict appears to be spilling deeper into the Gulf, with fresh strikes reported in Dubai that targeted facilities linked to American and Australian forces. A purported video circulating online shows a suicide drone striking a building in Dubai said to be associated with US forces. In the footage, a drone is seen flying over a cluster of buildings before locking onto a structure. Seconds later, a large explosion erupts, sending flames into the air as screams are heard in the background.

Iran has claimed its operations are aimed at American troops in the Gulf. However, there has been no independent confirmation of the exact nature of the building struck or the extent of the damage. There has been no official statement publicly detailing casualties or structural losses at the time of publishing this report.

Australian base at Al Minhad targeted

Separately, Iran is reported to have targeted the Australian military facility at Al Minhad near Dubai. Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed that Iranian forces struck Al Minhad Air Base, where Australian personnel are deployed. He said all troops are "safe and accounted for."

"We've got more than 100 personnel, actually, across ​the Middle ​East. ⁠Most of them are in ​the UAE where we've ​had ⁠an operational headquarters at Al Minhad for ⁠many, ​many years ​now," he told reporters in Canberra. The reported strikes come amid sustained drone and missile activity attributed to Iran in Gulf nations, allegedly aimed at American military assets. Gulf countries, many of which host Western troops and bases, are increasingly finding themselves exposed as the conflict intensifies.

Iran-US-Israel Conflict: Gulf Faces The Heat

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that it was targeting US bases and assets as part of operation "Truthful Promise 4". The IRGC operation comes in response to the attack on Iran launched by the US and Israel on February 28 morning.

Besides Dubai, Iran has also launched attacks on Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait -- all home to US military bases. Notably, the US has about 13 military bases across the Middle East, with 30,000 to 40,000 troops normally deployed between them.