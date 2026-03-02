Super Rich Pay Rs 3.2 Crore For Private Jets To Fly Out Of Dubai Amid Iranian Strikes

Private jet prices from the Gulf region have surged to record levels as wealthy residents and executives scramble to leave the region following Iranian missile and drone strikes on Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As major air hubs like Dubai International Airport face closures or severe disruptions due to damage from the conflict, demand for private evacuations has outpaced supply. According to the New York Post, the super wealthy are shelling out upwards of $350,000 (Rs 3,20,87,142) to charter private jets out of the Middle East, while others are willing to drive 10 hours to Saudi Arabia to secure a seat on a private plane to Europe.

"Saudi Arabia is the only real option for people who want to get out of the region right now," Ameerh Naran, chief executive of private jet brokerage Vimana Private, said.

Senior executives at global finance firms and wealthy individuals on vacation are among those desperately seeking an exit.

"We've been approached by a mixture of clients including families, individuals, and corporations that want to get out of the region either because their fear for their safety or for business reasons they just need to be able to travel," Ian McCaul, who works at the UK-based security firm Alma Risk, said.

Saudi Arabia: The only real option

Riyadh is emerging as a crucial exit point for those seeking a safe escape from the Middle East, with the Saudi Arabian capital's airport being one of the few still operational in the region. Stranded residents from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain are embarking on long drives to Riyadh, hoping to catch private jets or commercial flights out of the area, according to reports from Semafor.

To facilitate this, private security companies are chartering fleets of SUVs to transport people on the 10-hour drive from Dubai to Riyadh, where they can then board private planes. The King Khalid International Airport, located about 35 km from Riyadh's city centre is the primary hub for these evacuation efforts. The airport boasts five passenger terminals and typically operates flights to Europe, America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Adding to the appeal of Riyadh as an emergency exit route is the relaxation of visa rules in Saudi Arabia. Many nationalities can now obtain a visa upon arrival, rather than having to secure one in advance. With evacuation routes through Oman also closing due to Iranian strikes on a port and an oil tanker, Riyadh has become the safest and most viable exit.

Fortunately, Riyadh has largely avoided Iranian attacks so far, keeping its airspace open. This is likely due in part to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's pledge not to allow Saudi territory or airspace to be used for strikes on Iran.

Impact on Dubai's reputation

Dubai, usually a hub of luxury and glamour, is on high alert after drones and missiles damaged the airport and hit several high-profile hotels and landmarks in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iran. The recent strikes have significantly damaged Dubai's reputation as an impenetrable, safe-haven hub, disrupting its image of absolute security.

The city's iconic landmarks and infrastructure hubs took a hit on Saturday as Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, sparking widespread chaos and destruction. The affected areas included Jebel Ali Port, Burj Al Arab, Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, and Zayed International Airport. Explosions rocked various parts of the city, triggering fires, injuries, and a suspension of flight operations, despite Dubai not hosting any US military bases.

The UAE's defence ministry reported that 137 missiles and 209 drones were fired at its territory, with most being intercepted by defence systems. However, the attacks have led to a reassessment by residents, tourists, and investors, challenging the city's role as a stable, luxury oasis.