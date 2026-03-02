"Will Meet Soon": Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions

As tensions in the Middle East region led to explosions and sudden flight suspensions, many travellers found themselves stuck far from home. Airports were shut, flights were cancelled, and confusion spread across parts of the United Arab Emirates. Among those stranded in Dubai was Miss India 2020 Runner up Manya Singh, who shared her experience online.

With airspace restrictions and widespread flight suspensions in place, several international travellers were left stranded in Dubai. The situation affected major airports, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, leaving passengers waiting for further updates.

Manya Singh posted a video on Instagram from her hotel, describing the tense atmosphere around her. She said that ever since yesterday, the situation is slightly normal. people are out."

She said that last night it was difficult because she could hear the blasts and that today also at 9 o'clock she was able to hear the blasts around her hotel.

She added that it was scary for her because she was on the 65th floor. She further said that for now the airline had not said anything, but the hotel had informed that there was evacuation going on.

Watch Video Here:

She said that Dubai airport was shut, Abu Dhabi airport was also shut, but there were a few flights which they were arranging for the respective countries.

She added that they had to check out from there and the transport vehicles were down. She said they had to take that vehicle and she had no idea where they were going to take them, and hoped for the best.