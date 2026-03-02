Passenger Praises Qatar Airways For Smooth Management Amid Middle East Tensions

Rising tensions in the Middle East have led to serious disruptions across the region, affecting air travel and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Airstrikes and military activities began early in the morning of February 28th, targeting several Iranian cities. In response, Iran retaliated in various parts of the region, attacking locations in Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Due to the escalating tensions, airports and airspace were closed in many locations as a precaution. The sudden cancellation of flights disrupted travel plans, leaving many waiting for further information.

A passenger shared his experience with Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport during this difficult situation, praising their assistance.

In a post on X on Sunday, he described it as a message of gratitude to Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport. He mentioned that all passengers at the airport were given food coupons, which they could use without limit for any meal at the food court.

The passenger further explained that the ground staff handled the evacuation process effectively. According to him, he and other passengers stayed in the lounge waiting for the airspace to open and fell asleep around 10:30 pm. At around 12:30 am, lounge staff woke him up and asked him to go to the transfer desk, as the entire airport, including staff, was being evacuated. He stated that the process was carried out calmly and systematically.

— Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) March 1, 2026

He also stated that all staff members were attentive and answered passengers' questions with a smile. Even if they didn't have immediate solutions, they did their best to make passengers feel safe and reassured.

Finally, the passenger reported that accommodation was arranged for the stranded passengers in five-star hotels in Doha, where meals were also provided. He also praised the hotel staff, saying they were courteous and helpful during this difficult time.