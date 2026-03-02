3 US F-15 Jets Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defences In Friendly Fire Incident

Three F-15E 'Strike Eagle' fighter jets were shot down in separate 'friendly fire' incidents by Kuwaiti air defences, the United States' Central Command - the command node directing joint US-Israel war on Iran - said Monday evening.

"All six aircrew (two per plane) ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defence forces and their support in this ongoing operation," CENTCOM said.

At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.



Kuwait had earlier said "several US military aircraft had crashed".

Visuals widely shared on social media showed one of the F-15Es falling out of the sky, spiralling downwards in slow motion with flames from its rear. Seconds later the pilots ejected.

US-Israel missile strikes Saturday - targeting regime and military installations in Iran - have since resulted in a free-for-all in West Asia, after the Iranian side responded with a barrage of missiles and armed drone attacks at Tel Aviv and American military bases across the region.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on Day 1.

On Monday morning explosions were heard across major cities in the Gulf region as Tehran continued to retaliate on a scale that has surprised military observers.

Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem, an AFP journalist said. This was after the Israeli military said it had "identified missiles launched from Iran" and sounded air raid sirens.

Saudi Aramco temporarily shut its Ras Tanura oil refinery after it was struck by Iranian drones. The strike on Ras Tanura - one of Saudi Arabia's key refining hubs - adds to fears of broader disruption in the region's energy infrastructure, particularly since it adds to an already strained global oil market.

The scale and intensity of each side's attacks have escalated over the past 72 hours, with regional, non-State actors like Iran-backed Hezbollah also joining the conflict.

The war has led widespread disruption to civilian populations in all affected countries.

This includes the airport in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - which is one of the busiest in the world and a key hub for Asia-Europe flights - being shut down for several hours.

And a luxury hotel in the city was among civilian buildings hit by an Iranian missile, while Tehran claimed a US-Israel missile hit a school in the town of Minab, killing over 160 people, including children.