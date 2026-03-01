Death Count Rises To 165 From Strike On Girls' School: Iranian Media

Iranian state media say the death count from a strike on a girls' school in the country's south has climbed to 165.

The Israeli military said it was not aware of any strikes in that area, and the US military said it was looking into the reports.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a local prosecutor as saying another 96 people were wounded in the strike.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)