Iran Raises Red Flag Over Mosque After Khamenei Killing. What It Means

In a symbolic gesture signalling retaliation, a red "flag of revenge" was raised over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque, which is a site of religious significance for Iran. Following the death of their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the flag was raised to symbolise justice and revenge.

According to several media reports, the red flag atop the mosque in the city of Qom reflects mounting anger and vengeance among supporters of the leader as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

Khamenei Killed In US-Israel Strike

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including in India.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead," US President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of Khamenei that there were "many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive" and said to Iranians, "This is your time to join forces, to overthrow the regime and to secure your future."

Cheers could be heard on Tehran's streets after reports first emerged from Israel of the death of Khamenei, as plumes of black smoke hovered over the district where he usually resides.

"Khamenei was the architect of the plan to destroy the State of Israel and was known as the 'head of the Iranian octopus,' extending its arms throughout the Middle East and to the borders of the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

Way Forward For Iran

Iran has selected a 66-year-old cleric to join the three-member leadership council that will govern the country until a new supreme leader is selected.

Alireza Arafi is appointed as the jurist member of its temporary Leadership Council following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes, according to state media.

The appointment occurred on Sunday, as reported by the ISNA news agency. Arafi, a cleric and member of the Guardian Council, joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei on the council, which handles the supreme leader's duties until the Assembly of Experts selects a successor.

State media repeated the announcement, noting Arafi's role in the interim body.

