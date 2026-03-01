China's HQ-9B Falls Short? Big Question After Airstrikes Level Iran Cities

Mass destruction in Iranian cities in coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel has put the spotlight on the failure of Tehran's air defence system in intercepting incoming projectiles. The HQ-9B air defence system, which Iran recently procured from China to boost its arsenal, appears to have fallen short of its task. Earlier, HQ-9B had failed to adequately protect targets in Pakistan when India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. The sub-par show in Iran has now prompted combat analysts to raise questions on the HQ-9B's capabilities.

While the air defence system's failure could indicate flaws and shortcomings, it is also possible that the combined airpower of the US and Israel has just overwhelmed the HQ-9B-backed infrastructure, which was put together hurriedly after hostilities in the Gulf began.

What Is HQ-9B Like

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, HQ-9B was inspired by Russian S-300PMU and American Patriot PAC-2 systems, but has evolved into a fully indigenous air defence system. This was first tested in 2006 and has been in use for the past decade. According to multiple reports, its range is 260 km and it can rise to 50 km to shoot down projectiles at a high altitude. Features such as

active radar homing and passive infrared seeker make it effective against stealth aircraft. The HQ-9B, reports say, can simultaneously engage 6-8 targets and track up to 100.

The HQ-9B has been deployed in Beijing, Tibet and the South China Sea regions, all critical to China's strategic interests, meaning this surface-to-air missile system is a mainstay of its air defence network.

How It Fit Into Iran's Arsenal

As tensions spiralled in the Gulf, Iran started boosting its security arsenal. The HQ-9B, it is learnt, was procured by Iran as part of an oil-for-weapon deal with China.

This was Iran's big upgrade after the Russian S-300PMU-2 performed poorly against Israeli missiles during the 2025 conflict. According to reports, the HQ-9B formed the long-range layer, supported by S-300PMU-2 and Bavar-373 (long-range), Khordad-15 and Raad (medium range) and short-range Tor-M2, Pantsir-S1, Zolfaqar, tactical MANPADS missiles. HQ-9B were likely deployed around key installations like the Natanz nuclear complex, the Fordow enrichment facility, the IRGC's missile and UAV bases and airbases near Tehran and Isfahan.

Rapidly Escalating Conflict

Following weeks and months of heated exchanges, the US and Israel launched a coordinated strike on Iranian cities yesterday, drawing Tehran's sharp retaliation. More than 20 of Iran's 31 provinces, including capital, Tehran, have been affected by the strikes.

The strikes and the counterstrikes have affected large parts of the Middle East, including forcing a closure of Dubai airport, one of the world's busiest. Iran has widened the conflict, targeting US allies Qatar and the UAE to send a strong message that siding with the enemy will invite consequences. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the strikes, and Tehran has vowed the "most ferocious offensive operation in history" to avenge him.

US President Donald Trump has described Khamenei as "one of the most evil people in history" and said the US offensive will continue "as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and indeed, the world."