"President Ordered Bold Action": US Forces Share Videos Of Iran Airstrikes

President Donald Trump ordered "bold action", and the objective of the US forces is to defend the Americans by eliminating the threats from Iran, the US Central Command has said.

Sharing a video with visuals of airstrikes on what look like key installations in Iran, the Central Command posted on X, "As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow."

The US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across Iran yesterday after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Iran had resumed its nuclear activities. The mission, named Operation Epic Fury, targeted several major Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran.

pic.twitter.com/B0k5gV4YnU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed in the US strikes, Iranian state television confirmed Khamenei's death early Sunday, hours after Trump announced the killing of the 86-year-old cleric he described as "one of the most evil people in history".

Iran has retaliated to the attacks, targeting Israel's cities with missiles, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome, Israel's famed air defence system. Iranian missiles also targeted the UAE, which has several facilities belonging to the US and Israel. Dubai's man-made island, Palm Jumeirah, and luxury hotel Burj Al Arab came under attack,

Dubai airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, and Jebel Ali seaport also suffered damage. Tehran's objective in attacking the UAE is to send a strong signal to the US allies in the Middle East.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, warning of "grave consequences" for global security. The European Union and Russia, too, have sought de-escalation.