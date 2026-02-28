Dubai's Burj Khalifa Hit By Iran Missile? Video Shows Explosion Near World's Tallest Building

A video has surfaced showing smoke near the world's tallest building in Dubai as Iran retaliated against the US and Israeli strikes. Black smoke is seen rising in a distant video soon after an Iranian drone was reportedly spotted near the Burj Khalifa. It's not clear if the iconic Dubai skyscraper was the target of an attack and if it suffered any damage.

In another video from Dubai, shared by Nexta TV, a deadly Shahed drone was seen in action. The drone hit an area between two buildings in a heavily populated part of the city with a loud explosion as flames leaped into the air.

Shahed drones are among the deadliest in Iran's arsenal. It's not clear if it's the same one involved in the incident at Burj Khalifa.