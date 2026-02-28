Missiles Over Dubai Raise One Question: Is Burj Khalifa Insured?

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, a $1.5 billion icon at the heart of a $20 billion district, was evacuated after explosions were heard across the city as Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting US military locations across the Gulf following joint American and Israeli attacks on Tehran, putting fresh focus not just on regional tensions, but on how the world's tallest tower is insured against war.

Iran carried out attacks targeting locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha in Qatar and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Residents in Dubai told Agence France-Presse they heard loud explosions and saw missiles moving across the sky.

Emirati authorities evacuated the 828 meter tower after explosions were reported across Dubai, clearing one of the city's most recognizable landmarks as part of precautionary measures.

The Emaar Cover

The Burj Khalifa draws millions of visitors each year to observation decks on the 124th, 125th and 148th floors overlooking the city and the Arabian Gulf. Behind the glass and steel sits a layered insurance structure arranged for developer Emaar Properties.

The core insurance program was arranged by Oman Insurance for Emaar as a construction all risk and property policy, with Munich Re as lead reinsurer, covering roughly $1.5 billion in exposure for the structure. That program covers the structure owned by Emaar, while contents, individual apartments, hotel interiors and offices are insured separately by their owners.

Large flagship Emaar properties in Dubai are explicitly insured for political violence, including sabotage and terrorism, malicious damage, riots, civil commotion, invasion, acts of foreign enemies, hostilities whether war be declared or not, civil war, rebellion, revolution, coup d'état, insurrection or mutiny and war.

Given Burj Khalifa is Emaar's highest profile asset and Emaar's more ordinary towers now routinely carry political violence and terrorism extensions, it is described as highly likely, though not publicly documented, that the tower's current property program also includes terrorism and broader political violence coverage. That would be the mechanism for any claim arising from a deliberate missile attack.

In insurance practice, a missile strike by a state or non state actor is usually treated under specialized terrorism, political violence or war risk extensions, not as a separate missile peril. However, many policies exclude full war while buying back narrower terrorism or political violence cover, meaning any response would depend on detailed wording, limits and exclusions that are not public.

Cost and value figures underscore the stakes. Build cost stands at about $1.4 to $1.5 billion. Estimated 2025 replacement cost ranges from about $2.8 to $3.5 billion. A 2026 valuation analysis argues the tower anchors a roughly $20 billion Downtown Dubai development and that its total worth is several times construction cost.

Data from Knight Frank show average residential prices at about AED 3,000 per square foot by end 2024, nearly 80 percent above the Dubai average, with annual home sales around AED 467 million in 2024.