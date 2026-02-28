US President Donald Trump refused to intervene in the ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, while praising Islamabad's "great Prime Minister, General" in an evident diplomatic tilt.

Trump, asked about the strikes on Afghanistan on Friday, hailed Pakistan's military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. "I would (intervene), but you have a great prime minister, you have a great general there, you have a great leader. I think two of the people that I really respect a lot. I think Pakistan is doing terrifically well," he told reporters.

#Watch | "They're Great": Trump Praises Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict pic.twitter.com/tF05ct5CD4 — NDTV (@ndtv) February 28, 2026

His statement came at a time Islamabad declared a state of war with Afghanistan, claiming to have aerially targeted 29 locations across the neighbouring country.

The Pakistan government spokesman said 297 Afghan Taliban and militants had been killed, while Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces killed 55 Pakistani soldiers and captured several others. These were Pakistan's most significant attacks since the Taliban returned to power in 2021 with the US withdrawal.

A US State Department spokesperson added that Washington supports Pakistan's "right to defend itself" against Taliban attacks.

Turning tables on soured US-Pakistan under former US President Joe Biden, Trump shifted the course after assuming the top office for the second time. Islamabad too has often praised Trump for his mediation of conflicts and said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. While Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of Washington, the Afghan Taliban is considered a "terrorist" group by the US.