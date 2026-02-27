Video: Targeting Cameras Record Pak Airstrikes On Afghanistan

A black and white screen with a targeting reticule showed what appeared to be an urban area. Within seconds, two explosions - denoted by black flashes on the screen - happened one after the other.

This video, shared by Pakistan's Defence Ministry, formed part of several visuals that claimed to serve as evidence of its airstrikes on several cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul, after declaring an "open war" against the nation that has in recent history fought long wars against the world's two biggest military powers.

Other videos showed the night sky over a city lit up by anti-aircraft rounds, likely shot by Afghan forces at Pakistani fighter jets.

More videos showed fire breaking out at the edge of a city after what appeared to be a result of the airstrikes. A long plume of smoke could be seen.

Yet another video showed the seeker camera of a ground attack missile looking for targets. A line of vehicles of the Afghan forces could be seen in the front.

Video footage published earlier by Pakistan's Defense Ministry, which shows several of tonight's strikes by the Pakistani Air Force against Taliban command-and-control centers and other military infrastructure in the Afghan capital of Kabul and other provinces of Eastern... pic.twitter.com/8tlpZSHFSH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 26, 2026

Pakistan has said its airstrikes are a response to Afghan forces attacking Pakistani border troops on Thursday night, in what the Taliban government said was retaliation for earlier deadly air strikes,

Pakistan has alleged Afghanistan has not done anything against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies.

Both sides have claimed they have killed dozens of soldiers in the latest round of border violence.