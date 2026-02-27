Did Pak Lose Another F-16? Afghanistan's Big Claim And "Video Proof"

Has Pakistan lost yet another of its prized, top-line, American-made F-16 fighter jets?

Yes, according to the Taliban.

The X handle 'Afghanistan Defence' shared a video showing the wreckage of a burning F-16. The vertical stabiliser of the highly agile single-engine fighter jet has a small Pakistani flag painted on it.

The numbers '85510' are visible near the exhaust.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. It is also not known what kind of anti-aircraft weapon may have taken out the F-16, if true as claimed by the Afghans.

🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS💥



This is a Pakistani military F-16, American-made, that Afghan defensive forces have shot down. pic.twitter.com/7qBAjv89rk — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) February 27, 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had in aerial battles in recent years shot down over two Pakistani F-16s or more. The F-16, a prized possession in Pakistani arsenal.

The visuals surfaced hours after Pakistan bombed several cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul, after declaring an "open war" against the nation that has in recent history fought long wars against the world's two biggest military powers.

Pakistan has said its airstrikes are a response to Afghan forces attacking Pakistani border troops on Thursday night, in what the Taliban government said was retaliation for earlier deadly air strikes,

Pakistan has alleged Afghanistan has not done anything against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies.

Both sides have claimed they have killed dozens of soldiers in the latest round of border violence.