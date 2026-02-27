Pakistan-Afghanistan Clashes LIVE: Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the neighbors are at "open war" following months of tit-for-tat clashes. The escalation came after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops on Thursday night in what the Taliban government said was retaliation for earlier deadly air strikes.

Hours after the strikes, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country's armed forces can "crush" aggressors. "Our forces have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions," Sharif said.

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif said their "patience has reached its limit". "Now it is open war between us and you," he said.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have plunged in recent months. Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies.

