Afghanistan Retaliates, Launches "Large-Scale Offensive Ops" Against Pak

"In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line," Zabihullah Mujahid, spoksperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.

Taliban security search for victims after an overnight Pakistani air strike hit a residential area

Afghanistan has launched offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the border, the Taliban's spokesperson said on Thursday, in retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes.

