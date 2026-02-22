Pakistan Strikes 7 'Terrorist' Camps Along Afghan Border, Killing 'Dozens'

Islamabad has carried out strikes on seven sites along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region, targeting Afghan-based terrorist groups - which it blames for the recent suicide attacks. According to the Afghan government, "dozens of people" were killed and wounded in the attack.

"Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children," Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X.

Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, in a post on X, confirmed the attack, citing three attacks since the start of Ramadan last week. "Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the border region," he said.

Tarar added that Pakistan also targeted an affiliate of the Islamic State group - which had claimed responsibility for the recent attack on a mosque in Islamabad.