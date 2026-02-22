Dating Match, Live-In, Then Brutal Abuse: Tripura Teen's Gurugram Horror

A dating match, a live-in relationship, suspicion and then horrifying torture -- a 19-year-old from Tripura, who came to Gurugram to study, is under treatment at a Delhi hospital and her live-in partner, Shivam from Delhi, has been arrested for torturing her. Shivam, it is alleged, locked her up in a paying guest accommodation in Delhi, thrashed her with steel bottles, poured sanitiser on her private parts, and tried to burn her. The woman's family has demanded justice and tough punishment for Shivam.

Right Swipe, And Match

According to the FIR, registered after the police recorded the survivor's statement, the 19-year-old came to Gurugram from Tripura to pursue a BSc in Biotechnology at a private university and started living at a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69. In September 2025, she connected with Shivam on a dating app, and they started meeting each other. A resident of Narela, Shivam lived with his sister and was looking for a job.

Soon after, they began a relationship and started living together. The woman has told police that they planned to marry each other. Suddenly, Shivam started suspecting her of cheating him, and the physical and mental abuse began.

Survivor Details Horror

The 19-year-old has told police that Shivam brutally assaulted her on February 16 after an altercation. He hit her on the head with a steel bottle and an earthen pot, smashed her head against the wall, and tried to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser, she has said in her statement.

Shivam also allegedly cut her on the legs with a knife and threatened to beat her so badly that she would never "be able to walk or become a mother". The 19-year-old has alleged that Shivam also recorded nude videos of her to blackmail her into silence.

The SOS Back Home

On the night of February 18, two days after the brutal assault, the 19-year-old managed to call her mother from the accused's phone. She narrated her horror in Bengali, which Shivam did not understand. The young woman reportedly said, "If you want to see me alive, come and find me."

The survivor's mother, a cop, dialled the 112 helpline. A team of Gurugram police reached the paying guest accommodation, shifted the woman to a hospital and took the accused into custody. The survivor was later shifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment.

The Charges, And What Lawyer said

Lawyer Reena Rai is a North East representative with Delhi Police and works voluntarily in cases linked to the region. She said the survivor's mother sought their help in the case. Rai alleged that police have invoked mild sections and attempts are being made to suppress the case.

Police have invoked sections relating to wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, sexual intercourse obtained by deceitful means and criminal intimidation.

"Police have not invoked the right sections. We will talk to the survivor's mother and then proceed," she said.