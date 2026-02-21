Pak's Lashkar Planning Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort, Other Cities: Sources

Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba has been planning a blast near Delhi's Red Fort, and other prominent religious places across the country, including a temple in Chandni Chowk, sources said, citing security agencies.

Sources suggest that the terror outfit may be plotting an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

The outfit is allegedly seeking to avenge the February 6 suicide blast at a mosque in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, in which 31 people died, and over 160 were injured, sources said.

This comes three months after a deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025 - during which 12 people were killed and nearly two dozen were injured. The blast, caused by a car loaded with explosives near the Red Fort Metro Station, triggered fires in multiple nearby vehicles. Umar Mohammad, alias Umar Un Nabi, a doctor at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the car that exploded, according to DNA test results. The incident took place on a day when 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, were found just 50 km from the capital, in neighbouring Haryana's Faridabad.

Sources said that Umar Mohammad reportedly panicked and triggered the blast near the Red Fort after investigators arrested two key members of the module - Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Rather - and seized the explosives.