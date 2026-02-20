The US Supreme Court has issued a sharp rebuke against the Trump administration and ruled against the legality of the president's sweeping global tariffs.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 statute which grants the president authority to regulate or prohibit certain international transactions during a national emergency, does not authorise the president to impose the tariffs.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.