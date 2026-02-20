The US Supreme Court has issued a sharp rebuke against the Trump administration and ruled against the legality of the president's sweeping global tariffs.
In a 6-3 decision, the court said that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 statute which grants the president authority to regulate or prohibit certain international transactions during a national emergency, does not authorise the president to impose the tariffs.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: Top Democrat Praises Supreme Court Ruling
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised the Supreme Court's rejection of the administration's global tariffs as a significant win for American consumers' finances. He characterised the "chaotic and illegal" tariff policy as a hidden tax that destabilized the economy and increased the cost of living. Schumer highlighted the strain placed on farmers and small businesses and urged President Trump to permanently abandon the "reckless trade war" to provide long-awaited relief to families.
Why US Supreme Court Struck Down Trump Tariffs: Read Full Order
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: Who Were The Supreme Court Judges Involved In Trump Tariff Ruling?
In 6–3 ruling, Chief Justice Roberts led a majority that included the court's three liberal members, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, alongside two conservative Trump appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: What Will Happen To The Tariffs Already Collected By The US Government?
As of December 14, US government has collected around $134 billion in revenue from the tariffs, according to United States Customs and Border Protection data, Supreme Court did not clarify what to do with the money the administration has already collected through Trump’s tariffs.
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: Canada Says Supreme Court Ruling Affirms Trump Tariffs 'Unjustified'
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: EU Says 'Analysing US Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Carefully'
The EU said Friday that it was studying the US Supreme Court ruling that found President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade.
"We take note of the ruling... and are analysing it carefully," EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said.
"We remain in close contact with the US Administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling," he added. "Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship".
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: US Stocks Hold Steady After Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's tariffs
US stocks are drifting higher Friday in a relatively muted reaction after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which had thrown financial markets into panic when announced last year.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. It had been flipping between small gains and losses earlier in the morning following discouraging reports showing slowing growth for the U.S. economy and faster inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 116 points, or 0.2%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.
"US Not At War With Every Nation In The World": Supreme Court
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: US Is Not At War With Every Nation, Chief Justice Said
"The United States, after all, is not at war with every nation in the world," US Chief Justice said.
Trump Tariffs Live Updates: Trump Does Not Have Authority Over Tariff Policy, Says Chief Justice
In the court’s ruling today, chief justice John Roberts wrote, "When Congress has delegated its tariff powers, it has done so in explicit terms and subject to strict limits. Against that backdrop of clear and limited delegations, the Government reads IEEPA to give the President power to unilaterally impose unbounded tariffs and change them at will. That view would represent a transformative expansion of the President’s authority over tariff policy."
Trump Global Tariffs Struck Down By US Supreme Court
