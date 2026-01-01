Tripura Woman, 19, Brutally Assaulted By Live-In Partner In Gurugram

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by Gurugram Police after a biotechnology student was allegedly brutally assaulted by her live-in partner at a paying guest accommodation in the city.

The accused, identified as Shivam, a resident of Delhi, was taken into custody following a complaint received by the Badshahpur police station.

According to police, the case came to light after the victim's mother called the police, alleging that her 19-year-old daughter had been severely assaulted by her live-in partner, who had reportedly become suspicious about her character.

Police teams rushed to the Great PG, a rental accommodation in Sector 69, Gurugram, where the incident took place, and detained the accused before beginning an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Hitesh Yadav said the victim, a resident of North Tripura and a biotechnology student at GD Goenka University, was admitted to a government hospital in Gurugram late at night in critical condition.

Due to the seriousness of her injuries, doctors later referred her to AIIMS in Delhi for advanced treatment.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the victim had multiple serious injuries on her body.

Police said the victim and the accused had met in September 2025 and were living together. Discussions regarding their marriage had reportedly taken place between the two families.

Officials said an argument broke out between the couple late at night, which escalated into a violent altercation. During the dispute, Shivam allegedly assaulted the victim.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of circumstances leading to the assault.