Parlour Owner By Day, 'Madam Zeher' By Night: Delhi Lady Don's Dual Life

The Delhi Police Special Cell Counter Intelligence has arrested Khusnuma Ansari, alias Neha, a woman accused of managing a drug syndicate for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Neha is the longtime partner of Bobby Kabutar, a high-profile gunman and weapon supplier for the gang, who was also taken into custody along with two others.

Bobby Kabutar, whose real name is Mahfooz, allegedly served as a primary logistics link for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs. Investigators state he procured high-end firearms from Salim Pistol, reputedly India's largest illegal arms dealer with links to Pakistan's ISI.

These weapons were reportedly used in several high-profile crimes, including the Sidhu Moosewala shooting, the firing outside actress Disha Patani's residence, the Nadir Shah murder in Delhi, and the Seelampur double murders.

The shows a growing trend of women taking operational roles within the Bishnoi gang. Neha is the third "Lady Don" linked to the syndicate to be arrested recently, following Deepa and Zoya Khan (the wife of gangster Hashim Baba).

To the public, Neha operated a beauty parlour in Northeast Delhi. However, police claim this business was merely a front to mask the gang's illegal activities and manage their drug distribution network. Neha and Bobby have been associated for seven years. During the arrest near the Mahipalpur flyover, police recovered a significant quantity of drugs, leading investigators to refer to her as "Madam Zeher."

New details have emerged regarding the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. According to police sources, Bobby Kabutar was responsible for conducting the initial reconnaissance (recce). He tracked Moosewala's movements and routes, passing this critical intelligence to the shooters.

He was reportedly in close contact with Shahrukh, another gangster involved in the planning of the assassination. Bobby had been evading the Special Cell for months by using fake identities and frequently changing his location.

The Special Cell apprehended the group using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. With both Bobby and Neha in custody, the police are now interrogating them to extract further details about the gang's financial trail and their remaining sleeper cells in the National Capital Region (NCR).