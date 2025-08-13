Police Arrests Man In Badshah's Club Blast, Linked To Gangster Goldy Brar

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested another accused, identified as Deepak, related to the 2024 bomb attack outside singer and rapper Badshah's nightclub in Chandigarh.

The arrest was made in Delhi.

Deepak, a resident of Faridkot, Punjab, was reportedly in close contact with notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack.

On November 26, two explosions occurred outside two clubs in Chandigarh - the Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by singer and rapper Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen. CCTV footage of the explosions showed a man throwing crude bombs at the clubs before running away. The explosions shattered the establishments' glass windows.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Hours after the incident, Goldy Brar, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the blast in a purported Facebook post.

The post, which could not be verified by NDTV, had said that Brar and another member of the gang, Rohit Godara, were responsible for the two explosions.

Two people were arrested on November 29, 2024 in the blast case following an encounter in Haryana's Hisar district. The encounter took place during a joint operation by the Chandigarh police and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

During the encounter, both the accused were injured after being shot in the leg. Subsequently, they were arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The accused were identified as Vinay (20) and Ajit Sehrawat (21), residents of Hisar.