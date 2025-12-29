Akums Drugs Finance President Rajkumar Bafna Steps Down Citing "Delhi Pollution Level"

Rajkumar Bafna, the President of Finance at Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, resigned from his position, citing severe air pollution in Delhi as the reason. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been hovering around 460, placing it firmly in the "hazardous" category, with severe impacts on health and daily life. In his resignation email dated December 3, Bafna explicitly attributed his decision to the pollution levels in Delhi. His resignation was accepted on December 12, with his last day of employment set for December 31, 2025, the company confirmed in a regulatory filing, NDTV Profit reported.

"I would like to inform you that due to the Delhi pollution level, I'm resigning from my position as President of Finance. Kindly relieve me asap. If I can be of any help during this transition. Pls let me know," he said in his resignation letter addressed to Chief Financial Officer Sumeet Sood.

"Though we regret your decision, however, given your health issue, we will not be able to persuade you," Sood wrote, acknowledging the resignation.

A company official noted that Bafna, who had recently relocated from Mumbai, experienced a persistent cough and respiratory issues exacerbated by the air quality.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Rajkumar Bafna (Senior Management) resigned due to Pollution in Delhi 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Sa0JsXlWGL — Dhaval (Investment Books) (@InvestmentBook1) December 28, 2025

Bafna joined Akums Drugs as finance president on August 8, 2025. Previously, he was a key executive at Heranba Industries for 4 years, stepping down on June 30, 2025.

This resignation is seen as an unusual event in Indian corporate history, where an executive has cited environmental conditions as the reason for leaving.

Delhi Air Pollution

On Monday, Delhi woke up to a thick layer of smog blanketing the city with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 402, falling under the 'severe' category at 7 am. More than half of the monitoring stations in Delhi (25 out of 40) reported AQI in the 'severe' category at 7 am. Notably, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe", according to CPCB standards.

The effects of pollution are far-reaching, with increased cases of respiratory issues, cardiovascular problems, and even mental health concerns. Experts recommend taking proactive steps to safeguard health, such as using air purifiers, wearing N95 masks, and avoiding outdoor activities during peak pollution hours



