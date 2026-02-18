40 Tonnes A Day: Delhi To Build New Biomedical Waste Treatment Plants

Delhi is producing nearly 40 tonnes of biomedical waste every day, from syringes and surgical waste to lab material and used protective gear. With volumes projected to rise in the coming years, the capital is preparing to add new treatment capacity.

At a high-level review meeting, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa met officials from the National Productivity Council, the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to assess the city's current biomedical waste load and future needs.

Two Plants, One Growing City

Officials said Delhi's existing biomedical waste generation stands at around 40 tonnes per day across all districts. At present, just two treatment facilities handle the city's entire load.

With healthcare activity expanding and projections indicating further growth by 2031, officials flagged the need to strengthen infrastructure before capacity gaps emerge.

What Is Being Proposed?

New Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) are being planned with a total capacity of 46 tonnes per day, about 2,300 kilograms per hour, operating up to 20 hours daily. Each plant will require a minimum 0.5-acre site.

The proposal aims to distribute the load more evenly, with each new facility covering three districts to reduce pressure on the existing system.

"We are inviting new partners equipped with the highest standards of technology; the tender will be floated soon," Sirsa said.

The plants are expected to use processes such as autoclaving, shredding and secure landfilling to treat segregated biomedical waste.

"Proper disposal of biomedical waste is crucial for the overall health of Delhi citizens; unmanaged waste poses severe threats that we are decisively countering," he said.

Monitoring dashboards are also planned to track daily operations once the facilities are operational.