Delhi Pollution Body Bans Idol Immersion In Water Bodies Ahead Of Festivals

The DPCC has prohibited the immersion of idols in the Yamuna and other water bodies and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on violators, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Pooja celebrations.

In an order issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, local civil bodies have been tasked with creating temporary immersion sites or artificial ponds near residential areas.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in 2019 and 2021 issued directives, prohibiting idol immersion in Ganga and its tributaries, specifying that violators will have to pay Rs 50,000 as environmental compensation.

"The Delhi Police and municipal bodies will work together to enforce these guidelines and take action against illegal idol-making operations," the DPCC order stated.

DPCC further directed the officials to monitor vehicles carrying prohibited idols.

"Violators of the guidelines will face fines of up to Rs. 50,000, with continued non-compliance potentially resulting in penalties ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,00,000," the DPCC order read.

The DPCC has mandated new directives for eco-friendly idol immersion during major festivals like Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja, explicitly prohibiting the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in any water bodies.

Meanwhile, the public is advised to use designated immersion sites and encourage immersion in temporary or artificial ponds.

Decanted water from such immersions should be repurposed for gardening, and biodegradable materials should be composted.

Additionally, the DPCC will conduct water quality assessments before, during, and after the immersion process to ensure compliance with environmental standards. Awareness campaigns are planned to inform the public about the benefits of using eco-friendly idols and the new guidelines, the order said.

The immersion of idols in water bodies during these festivals has led to significant pollution, with toxic chemicals used in idols--including mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead, and cadmium--leaching into the water, harming aquatic life and potentially causing serious health issues in humans, it added.

