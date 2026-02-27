Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been cleared of all charges in the corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. The court, while pronouncing the judgment, said that it did not find any criminal conspiracy and that the CBI's allegations "lacked substance".
According to the court, the prosecution "failed" to prove its case.
Here are the live updates:
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Get Relief: What The Court Said
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been cleared of all charges in the corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Here is what the court said during the judgment:
No evidence has been found.
The prosecution failed to prove its case.
Sometimes when you read too many files, the file starts talking to you.
I have been asking for a confession from day one, but it wasn't provided with the chargesheet. I had asked for a list of star witnesses. I haven't even been given a copy of the confessional statement yet. I expect honesty from the CBI lawyer.
CBI tried to construct a narrative of conspiracy but the prosecution's theory is mere conjecture. If such conduct is allowed, it would be a grave violation of the Constitutional principles.
The conduct where an accused is granted pardon and then made an approver, his statements used to fill the gaps in the investigation/narrative and make additional people accused is wrong.
A fair investigation is essential for a fair trial.
From Jail To Clean Chit, A Timeline Of Arvind Kejriwal-Delhi Liquor Policy Case
October 2023: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues the first summons to Arvind Kejriwal, the then Delhi chief minister, in connection with the liquor policy case.
November 2, 2023: Kejriwal skips the first ED summons and attends a political rally in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.
December 2023: Kejriwal misses the second ED summons, dismissing it as "illegal and politically motivated."
January 2024: Kejriwal skips the third ED summons, alleging a conspiracy by the Centre.
January 18, 2024: ED issues a fourth summons, requiring Kejriwal to present himself for questioning.
February 2, 2024: Kejriwal skips the fifth ED summons and a subsequent sixth summons, with his legal team raising concerns about the legality of the summons.
March 16, 2024: A sessions court grants bail to Kejriwal on two complaints filed by the ED for failing to attend summonses.
March 21, 2024: Kejriwal challenges the ED summonses in the Delhi High Court, which denies him protection from coercive action.
March 21 2024: Kejriwal appeals to the Supreme Court for protection from coercive action.
March 21, 2024: After missing nine ED summonses, Kejriwal is arrested by ED.
May 10, 2024: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Kejriwal until June 1, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
June 1, 2024: Kejriwal files for interim bail in a Delhi court.
June 2, 2024: Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail as per the Supreme Court's order.
June 5, 2024: Delhi court denies Kejriwal's plea for interim bail on medical grounds.
June 20, 2024: Delhi court grants regular bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case.
June 21, 2024: ED appeals to the Delhi High Court, which blocks Kejriwal's release.
June 26, 2024: Kejriwal is arrested by CBI.
September 5, 2024: The Supreme Court reserves its verdict on Kejriwal's bail petitions, challenging his arrest and the denial of bail by the Delhi High Court.
September 13, 2024: The Supreme Court delivers its verdict, granting bail to Kejriwal.
February 27, 2026: A Delhi court gave clean chit to Kejriwal.
Video: Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Clears Him In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down after the Rouse Avenue court cleared him of all charges in the liquor policy case.
Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodiaand I were jailed in a fake case. Mud was thrown at us. Truth has won today. I am a kattar immandaar (very honest)."
🔴#BREAKING | “I Am Kattar Imaandar, God Is With Us”: Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Clears Him In Delhi Liquor Policy Casehttps://t.co/6IbJ5O8xPY pic.twitter.com/oJDN8JRmEV— NDTV (@ndtv) February 27, 2026
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Cleared Of All Charges In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
A Delhi court has cleared former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a case of alleged corruption in making a new policy to sell liquor in the national capital.
"There was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy," the court said.
The matter which later came to be known as the Delhi liquor policy case had given a lot of trouble to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and his aide when they were in power in Delhi. Read more here