Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been cleared of all charges in the corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. Here is what the court said during the judgment:

No evidence has been found.

The prosecution failed to prove its case.

Sometimes when you read too many files, the file starts talking to you.

I have been asking for a confession from day one, but it wasn't provided with the chargesheet. I had asked for a list of star witnesses. I haven't even been given a copy of the confessional statement yet. I expect honesty from the CBI lawyer.

CBI tried to construct a narrative of conspiracy but the prosecution's theory is mere conjecture. If such conduct is allowed, it would be a grave violation of the Constitutional principles.

The conduct where an accused is granted pardon and then made an approver, his statements used to fill the gaps in the investigation/narrative and make additional people accused is wrong.

A fair investigation is essential for a fair trial.