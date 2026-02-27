Video: Hugs And Smiles, Arvind Kejriwal Celebrates Court Relief With Family

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was welcomed with hugs, smiles and tears at his New Delhi residence as he met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his children after a court refused to frame charges against him, party colleague Manish Sisodia and others in a corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

As the AAP chief and Sisodia got off from his car, his wife was seen running towards him and pulling Kejriwal into a tight hug. Tears followed as the former Delhi chief minister's children Harshita and Pulkit Kejriwal welcomed their father in a joyous reception.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal broke down after the court held that no sufficient evidence had emerged during the investigation to proceed against the accused and did not disclose the commission of any criminal offence, including criminal conspiracy. He told reporters, saying the verdict affirms that "God is always with us". "We always said that truth prevails and that we have faith in the Indian judicial system," he added.

As Sisodia and party workers consoled Kejriwal, the latter alleged a conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to weaken the AAP. "It was a completely bogus case. Television debates repeatedly portrayed me as corrupt," he said.

The alleged scam relates to the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy, which was subsequently withdrawn amid allegations of irregularities in licensing and pricing mechanisms. Central agencies had alleged that AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, accepted kickbacks from a cartel known as the 'South Group' in exchange for policy concessions benefiting select liquor licensees. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia had earlier been arrested in connection with the liquor policy investigation but were granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2024.

The Rouse Avenue Court's order dealt a blow to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed its first chargesheet in the case in 2022, followed by several supplementary chargesheets. During arguments, the CBI maintained that the offence of criminal conspiracy must be viewed in its entirety and that the sufficiency of evidence should be tested during trial.