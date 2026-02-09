10 Days Of 'Severe' Air Quality In Delhi During Winter: Environment Minister

Delhi saw 10 days of 'severe' air quality during the winter season (October-January) in 2025-26 as against 31 days in 2016-17, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

He shared the information in response to a written question by Congress MP Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha.

"The total number of days with Severe AQI levels (AQI>401) in Delhi during the winter season (October-January) in 2025-26 were 10 days as compared to 31 days in 2016-17," Yadav said.

He said focused actions by 130 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) have shown positive results, with 103 cities showing a reduction in PM10 concentration in 2024-25 as compared to 2017-18. Of these, 64 cities have shown a reduction in PM10 levels by more than 20 per cent, and 25 of these cities have achieved a reduction of more than 40 per cent.

"A total of 22 cities have met National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) and have PM10 concentrations less than 60 μg/m3. With coordinated actions, the average AQI of Delhi has shown improvement at AQI of 201 in 2025 as against 225 in 2018," the Union minister said while listing various measures taken by the government to tackle air pollution.

Tewari attacked the government over the response to his question about "reasons for the failure to prevent the Air Quality Index in National Capital Region from remaining at severe levels -- around 400 or above for nearly three consecutive months -- despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and the specific lapses identified in its implementation or enforcement".

"It is sad that the government rather than appreciating the extent and gravity of the problem chose to duck it completely by trying to confuse and obfuscate an existential issue by trying to give inane statistics," he said.

