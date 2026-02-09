9 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Warning To Blast Parliament

Several schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the first call came at 8:33 am, after which fire tenders and bomb squads were rushed to the locations.

Nine schools across the city received the bomb threats, which include:

Loreto Convent School, Delhi Cantonment

Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri in South Delhi

Venkateshwar School, Rohini in North West Delhi

CM School, Rohini

Bal Bharati School, Rohini

Cambridge School, New Friends Colony in South Delhi

The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar in South Delhi

DTA School, INA

More schools were reported to be receiving similar threats. The email, which carried disturbing and provocative messages, claimed, "Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru."

The email further claimed that a blast would take place in Parliament on February 13 at 1:11 pm.

Further details are awaited.