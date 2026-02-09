Advertisement
9 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Warning To Blast Parliament

Read Time: 1 min
Nine schools across the city received the bomb threats
  • Several schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning
  • Delhi Fire Service received the first threat call at 8:33 am and responded promptly
  • Nine schools including Loreto, Cambridge, Venkateshwar, and Bal Bharati were targeted
Several schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the first call came at 8:33 am, after which fire tenders and bomb squads were rushed to the locations.

Nine schools across the city received the bomb threats, which include:

  • Loreto Convent School, Delhi Cantonment
  • Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri in South Delhi
  • Venkateshwar School, Rohini in North West Delhi
  • CM School, Rohini
  • Bal Bharati School, Rohini
  • Cambridge School, New Friends Colony in South Delhi
  • The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar in South Delhi
  • DTA School, INA

More schools were reported to be receiving similar threats. The email, which carried disturbing and provocative messages, claimed, "Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru."

The email further claimed that a blast would take place in Parliament on February 13 at 1:11 pm.

Further details are awaited.

