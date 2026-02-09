Tobacco Baron's 'Drunk' Son Goes On Rampage In Speeding 6-Crore Lamborghini

A speeding Lamborghini, allegedly being driven by the son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, triggered chaos on VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, after it rammed pedestrians and several vehicles. At least six people were injured in a road accident on Sunday afternoon, following which the police seized the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the luxury car, a Lamborghini Aventador, was being driven at a high speed and the driver, Shivam Mishra, was allegedly drunk.

"The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The car, according to eyewitnesses, first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

Taufiq Ahmed, one of the injured, was thrown several metres away and suffered serious leg injuries. Speaking to NDTV, Ahmed said he was standing on the roadside, alongside his parked bike, when the luxury car hit him.

Lamborghini Aventador crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Others injured in the accident sustained fractures and bruises.

Instead of stopping the car after the collision, Mishra allegedly tried to flee the scene. Mishra's bouncers, who were following him in another car, tried to safeguard him but in vain. They allegedly misbehaved with the public.

Enraged passersby smashed the Lamborghini Aventador's windows and pulled Mishra out.

Crowd control happened only after police arrived and rescued Mishra, shifting him and others injured to a private hospital.

The luxury vehicle, reportedly costing over Rs 6 crore, is registered in Northwest Delhi's Rohini, as per the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) code. The car also suffered severe damages and is currently in police custody.