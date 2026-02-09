Tobacco Baron's Son Crashed Lamborghini Into People, Then His Bouncers Came

A Lamborghini crashed into an auto-rickshaw, parked two-wheelers and several pedestrians, injuring at least six people in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The 10-crore car, a Lamborghini Revuelto, was being driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra. Mishra allegedly tried to flee the scene with the help of his bouncers, who were following him in another car.

Bouncers To Rescue?

Instead of stopping the car after the collision, Mishra allegedly tried to flee with the help of his bouncers. In a video from the spot, bouncers are seen escorting Mishra out of the accident scene in their car.

The bouncers attempted to shield Mishra from the crowd and allegedly behaved aggressively.

Enraged locals smashed the Lamborghini's windows and pulled Mishra out.

Police arrived soon after and carried out crowd control operations. Mishra and those injured in the accident were shifted to a private hospital.

What We Know About The Accident

The accident occurred around 3:15 on Sunday afternoon near Rev-3 mall in Kanpur's Gwaltoli area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The car, according to eyewitnesses, first hit an auto-rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air. The car mounted the motorcycle's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before hitting an electric pole and coming to a halt.

According to eyewitnesses, Mishra was drunk and was driving the luxury car at high speed.

The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station. The car is registered in Northwest Delhi's Rohini and carries the number '4018', the same number that Mishra's other luxury cars feature.

Who Is Shivam Mishra

This is not the first time Shivam Mishra has made headlines. In 2024, the Income Tax Department carried out raids on Banshidhar Tobacco Private Limited, the company headed by KK Mishra.

Reports suggested that the company declared an annual income of Rs 20 to 25 crore, while its actual turnover was estimated to be between Rs 100 and 150 crore.

At Mishra's residence in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, investigators seized a fleet of luxury vehicles, all bearing the number plate '4018'. The collection, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore, included a Rolls-Royce Phantom priced at around Rs 16 crore, a McLaren, a Porsche and a Lamborghini Revuelto -- the same Revuelto that hit pedestrians on Sunday.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)