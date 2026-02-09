After Lamborghini Crash, FIR Cites "Unknown" Person. Name Added A Day Later

Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra, has been named in Kanpur Lamborghini accident a day after the speeding vehicle injured six people. A speeding Lamborghini Revuelto crashed into pedestrians and parked vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Sunday, and the First Information Report (FIR) was registered against an “unidentified” person. The outrage against the tobacco baron's son pushed the police to add his name to the FIR.

Mishra junior allegedly tried to flee the scene with the help of his bouncers, who were following him in another car, but was stopped by passersby.