Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case Updates: Three minor sisters died after jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction.

They reportedly got addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic and play an online task-based 'Korean game'. According to the police, the girls were not attending school regularly.

The girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their death.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Here are the Latest Updates on Ghaziabad Suicide Case: