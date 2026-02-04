Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
42 minutes ago

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case Updates: Three minor sisters died after jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction.

They reportedly got addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic and play an online task-based 'Korean game'. According to the police, the girls were not attending school regularly. 

The girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their death.

An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Here are the Latest Updates on Ghaziabad Suicide Case:

Feb 04, 2026 11:02 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: What Their Father Said On Suicide Note

Their father, Chetan Kumar said he wasn't aware of the game, otherwise, he wouldn't have allowed them to play it. "Whatever happened is terrible. I hope this never happens to another child. I urge parents to not let their children play video games. I didn't know about this game. Otherwise, I wouldn't have let them play," he said.

Feb 04, 2026 10:49 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Feb 04, 2026 10:48 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: Ghaziabad Sisters Jumped From 9th Floor One By One After Locking Door

The girls allegedly locked the room from inside before jumping out of the window one after another. The security guards and neighbours were alerted by the sound of the girls falling on the ground. By the time the family members broke down the door, the girls had already jumped.

3 Sisters - 12, 14, 16 - Jump Off 9th Floor In Likely Online Korean Gaming Task

Feb 04, 2026 10:33 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: "Read Everything In Diary": Suicide Note Of 3 Sisters With Crying Emoji

A note has surfaced after the sensational triple suicide in Ghaziabad. Three minor sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment building, allegedly after their parents objected to their online gaming addiction. Before the suicide, they left a note apologising to their parents.  Read more

"Read Everything In Diary": Suicide Note Of 3 Sisters With Crying Emoji

Feb 04, 2026 10:23 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: Ghaziabad Sisters - 12, 14, 16 - Jump Off 9th Floor After Parents Ban Gaming

Three minor sisters jumped to death from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction. Read more

3 Sisters - 12, 14, 16 - Jump Off 9th Floor In Likely Online Gaming Task

Feb 04, 2026 10:21 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: A note was found

The girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their suicide

"Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," the note read. It was accompanied by a crying hand-drawn emoji. 

Feb 04, 2026 10:19 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

  • Three minor sisters jumped to death from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction. 
  • The girls have been identified as Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Vishika (16). 
  • The three sisters reportedly did everything together, including bathing, eating, going to school, sleeping, and other day-to-day activities.
  • They reportedly got addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic and used to play an online task-based Korean game.
  • According to the police, the girls were not attending school regularly.
  • Vishika, the eldest of the three, was not good at studies, police sources added.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ghaziabad Suicide, Ghaziabad News, Ghaziabad Triple Suicide
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now