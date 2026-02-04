Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case Updates: Three minor sisters died after jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction.
They reportedly got addicted to online games during the COVID-19 pandemic and play an online task-based 'Korean game'. According to the police, the girls were not attending school regularly.
The girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their death.
An investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.
Here are the Latest Updates on Ghaziabad Suicide Case:
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: What Their Father Said On Suicide Note
Their father, Chetan Kumar said he wasn't aware of the game, otherwise, he wouldn't have allowed them to play it. "Whatever happened is terrible. I hope this never happens to another child. I urge parents to not let their children play video games. I didn't know about this game. Otherwise, I wouldn't have let them play," he said.
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: Ghaziabad Sisters Jumped From 9th Floor One By One After Locking Door
The girls allegedly locked the room from inside before jumping out of the window one after another. The security guards and neighbours were alerted by the sound of the girls falling on the ground. By the time the family members broke down the door, the girls had already jumped.
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: "Read Everything In Diary": Suicide Note Of 3 Sisters With Crying Emoji
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: Ghaziabad Sisters - 12, 14, 16 - Jump Off 9th Floor After Parents Ban Gaming
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Updates: A note was found
The girls left a suicide note apologising to their parents and asking them to read a diary detailing what led to their suicide
"Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," the note read. It was accompanied by a crying hand-drawn emoji.
