Trump Urges Putin "To End War" After Russia Resumes Ukraine Strikes

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the nearly four-year Ukraine war, after Moscow resumed its attacks on Kyiv following a week-long cold-weather halt.

"I want him to end the war," Trump said when asked by an AFP reporter in the Oval Office about the renewed strikes. Asked if was disappointed Putin had not extended the pause, he replied: "I would like him to."

But Trump said that Putin "kept his word" with what he said was a halt in strikes from Sunday to Sunday, adding: "It's a lot, you know, one week, we'll take anything, because it's really, really cold over there."

