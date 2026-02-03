Advertisement

Shot Down Iranian Drone That "Aggressively Approached" Aircraft Carrier: US

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said

A US stealth warplane shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached an American aircraft carrier as it sailed in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday, a US military spokesman said.

"An F-35C fighter jet from Abraham Lincoln shot down the Iranian drone in self-defense and to protect the aircraft carrier and personnel on board," Central Command spokesman Captain Tim Hawkins said in a statement.

