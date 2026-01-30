Iran Threatens To Hit US Bases, Carriers In Event Of Attack

Iran threatened Thursday to instantly strike US bases and aircraft carriers in response to any attack, after US President Donald Trump warned time was running out for Tehran and the EU blacklisted its Revolutionary Guards as a terror group.

As Brussels and Washington dialled up their own rhetoric and Iran issued stark threats, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for nuclear negotiations to "avoid a crisis that could have devastating consequences in the region."

An Iranian military spokesman warned Tehran's response to any US action would not be limited-as it was in June last year when American planes and missiles briefly joined Israel's short air war against Iran-but would be a decisive response "delivered instantly."

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television US aircraft carriers have "serious vulnerabilities" and that numerous American bases in the Gulf region are "within the range of our medium-range missiles."

"If such a miscalculation is made by the Americans, it will certainly not unfold the way Trump imagines-carrying out a quick operation and then, two hours later, tweeting that the operation is over," he said.

An official in the Gulf, where states host US military sites, told AFP that fears of a US strike on Iran are "very clear."

"It would bring the region into chaos, it would hurt the economy not just in the region but in the US and cause oil and gas prices to skyrocket," the official added.

- 'Protests Crushed In Blood' -

Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian held a call to discuss "efforts being made to de-escalate tensions and establish stability," the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The European Union, meanwhile, piled on the pressure by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist organisation" over a deadly crackdown on recent mass protests.

"'Terrorist' is indeed how you call a regime that crushes its own people's protests in blood," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, welcoming the "overdue" decision.

Though largely symbolic, the EU decision has already drawn a warning from Tehran.

Iran's military slammed "the illogical, irresponsible and spite-driven action of the European Union", alleging the bloc was acting out of "obedience" to Tehran's arch-foes the United States and Israel.

Iranian officials have blamed the recent protest wave on the two countries, claiming their agents spurred "riots" and a "terrorist operation" that hijacked peaceful rallies sparked over economic grievances.

Rights groups have said thousands of people were killed during the protests by security forces, including the IRGC -- the ideological arm of Tehran's military.

In Tehran on Thursday, citizens expressed grim resignation.

"I think the war is inevitable, and a change must happen. It can be for worse, or better. I am not sure," said a 29-year-old waitress, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

"I am not in favour of war. I just want something to happen that would result in something better."

Another 29-year-old woman, an unemployed resident of an upscale neighbourhood in northern Tehran, told AFP: "I believe that life has highs and lows and we are now at the lowest point.

"Neither the economic situation, nor our livelihood is good. It is the lowest for me."

Trump had threatened military action if protesters were killed in the anti-government demonstrations that erupted in late December and peaked on January 8 and 9.

But his recent statements have turned to Iran's nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.

On Wednesday, he said "time is running out" for Tehran to make a deal, warning a US naval strike group that arrived in Middle East waters on Monday was "ready, willing and able" to hit Iran.

- Conflicting Tolls -

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it has confirmed 6,479 people were killed in the protests, as internet restrictions imposed on January 8 continue to slow verification.

But rights groups warn the toll is likely far higher, with estimates in the tens of thousands.

Iranian authorities acknowledge that thousands were killed during the protests, giving a toll of more than 3,000 deaths, but say the majority were members of the security forces or bystanders killed by "rioters".

Billboards and banners have gone up in the capital, Tehran, to bolster the authorities' messages. One massive poster appears to show an American aircraft carrier being destroyed.

