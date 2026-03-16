Oscars 2026: Full Winners List

- Ryan Coogler's Sinners led the Oscars 2026 with 16 nominations
- Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another received 13 nominations
- Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme earned nine nominations
The Oscars 2026 are taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards were announced in January, and the list of nominees came as little surprise. Ryan Coogler's Sinners dominated the nominations with an impressive 16 nods. One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, follows closely behind with 13 nominations, out of which they have bagged three awards till now.
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein also secured major nominations across both technical and key categories.
Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme received nine nominations.
Take a look at the full list of winners (updating live):
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirât (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers - WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva - WINNER
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Make-Up And Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons - WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another - WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein - WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best International Feature Film Nominees
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirât (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop: Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Original Song
Diane Warren: Relentless
KPop Demon Hunters
Sinners
Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams
JioHotstar will stream the Oscars 2026 live from 4:30 AM IST on March 16, while Star Movies will broadcast it live at the same time.