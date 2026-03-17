Esha Deol Reacts To Dharmendra Missing From Oscars Memoriam: "Wouldn't Make A Difference To Papa"

In the In Memoriam segment, the Academy honoured those the industry lost over the past year. Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who died last year, was omitted from the on-air tribute but was named on the Oscars' official In Memoriam list online. Now Esha Deol has reacted to the omission.

Esha Deol told Variety India, "I don't think it would ever make a difference to Papa. His heart has always been far too big to worry about such things. For him, life was never about recognition or status-it was about love, kindness, and the place he held in people's hearts."

Details

The 98th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (early Monday morning in India), celebrating the year's best films and performances. The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to actors, filmmakers, and technicians who passed away over the past year.

The televised segment featured tributes to several major Hollywood figures, including Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Catherine O'Hara, and Diane Keaton.

Ahead of the event, organisers indicated they planned a different approach, moving beyond the traditional video montage. This year's tribute was divided into multiple parts, with personalised segments honouring select industry figures. Director Rob Reiner was honoured by actor Billy Crystal, who starred in Reiner's acclaimed film When Harry Met Sally.

Robert Redford was honoured by Barbra Streisand, his co-star in The Way We Were. She described him as a "brilliant, subtle actor" and an "intellectual cowboy", and concluded her tribute by singing a few lines from the film's title song.

Actor Rachel McAdams also paid tribute during the segment, honouring fellow Canadian actor Diane Keaton.

The Academy included only a limited selection of names on the broadcast. A more comprehensive In Memoriam list was later published on the official Oscars website.

That extended list acknowledged notable personalities from Indian cinema, including Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B. Saroja Devi and Kota Srinivasa Rao. Their photographs appeared alongside industry veterans from around the world, recognising their lasting contributions to global cinema.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, died at his Mumbai home on November 24, 2025, shortly after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 12.

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