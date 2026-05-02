<i>Patriot</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Is Now The Biggest Malayalam Opener Of 2026

The much-awaited Malayalam film Patriot, headlined by Mohanlal and Mammootty, opened in theatres on Friday to strong box office numbers, backed by significant pre-release buzz and a star-studded cast.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Patriot has earned Rs 29.37 crore at the global box office on opening day.

In India, Patriot earned Rs 9.80 crore across nearly 2600 shows.

The film had already shown strong potential through its advance bookings, with pre-sales reportedly touching close to Rs 10 crore worldwide.

Kerala emerged as a key contributor, with trade estimates suggesting an opening day collection of around Rs 8 crore nett in the state alone. Other domestic markets also added to the overall tally.

Internationally, the film has performed well, contributing significantly to its opening day worldwide figures.

Early projections had indicated that Patriot could open close to the Rs 30 crore mark globally, placing it among the stronger openers in Malayalam cinema.

Background

The film has continued its run into day two, with early trends suggesting steady performance.

According to Sacnilk, Patriot has earned around Rs 20 lakh as of 10 AM on day two, taking its total collection to Rs 11.60 crore, with the India net at Rs 10 crore.

The film has recorded an occupancy of over 23% across 251 shows so far.

The film also features Nayanthara, Revathi, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.