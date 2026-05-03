<i>Patriot</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

A still from the film.
- Patriot earned Rs 9.8 crore net on its opening day in India
- The film collected Rs 6.15 crore net on its second day in India
- Overseas earnings reached Rs 15 crore on the second day
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Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, has made a solid start at the box office following its theatrical release on Friday.
What's Happening
- The film opened with a net collection of Rs 9.8 crore on its first day and added Rs 6.15 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India nett total to Rs 16.15 crore.
- The film has also shown strong performance internationally.
- On its second day, it earned Rs 15 crore overseas, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 31.50 crore.
- Combined with domestic figures, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 50.23 crore.
- Occupancy on Day 2 reflected moderate but steady audience turnout. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 25.92% across 1,070 shows.
- Among key regions, Bengaluru had the highest number of screenings with 152 shows and reported an occupancy of around 30%.
- Kochi followed with 134 shows, also registering approximately 30% occupancy.
Background
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy-action drama features an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Rajiv Menon.