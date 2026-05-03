<i>Patriot</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, has made a solid start at the box office following its theatrical release on Friday.

What's Happening

The film opened with a net collection of Rs 9.8 crore on its first day and added Rs 6.15 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India nett total to Rs 16.15 crore.

The film has also shown strong performance internationally.

On its second day, it earned Rs 15 crore overseas, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 31.50 crore.

Combined with domestic figures, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 50.23 crore.

Occupancy on Day 2 reflected moderate but steady audience turnout. The Malayalam version recorded an overall occupancy of 25.92% across 1,070 shows.

Among key regions, Bengaluru had the highest number of screenings with 152 shows and reported an occupancy of around 30%.

Kochi followed with 134 shows, also registering approximately 30% occupancy.

Background

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy-action drama features an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Rajiv Menon.