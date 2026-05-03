Mammootty Reacts To Mixed Reviews Of <i>Patriot</i>: "Films Are Made With The Intention Of Being Enjoyed By All"

Veteran actor Mammootty has addressed the mixed response to his latest film Patriot for the first time, sharing his thoughts during the film's Gulf release event in Dubai.

Speaking at the event, the actor made it clear that audiences should not rely entirely on reviews or outside opinions while choosing what to watch. Instead, he encouraged viewers to trust their own judgement and personal taste.

"We are living in an era where privacy is increasingly lost, and the film Patriot addresses this relevant subject," he said.

Mammootty also acknowledged that differing opinions about films are inevitable. "There will be different views-good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all," he added.

The actor's remarks come amid varied reactions to Patriot, with audiences and critics sharing a wide range of perspectives.

Patriot Box Office Collection

Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, opened with a net collection of Rs 9.8 crore on its first day and added Rs 6.15 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India nett total to Rs 16.15 crore.

On its second day, it earned Rs 15 crore overseas, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 31.50 crore.

Combined with domestic figures, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 50.23 crore.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy-action drama also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon.

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