<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Is On A Record-Breaking Spree

Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, witnessed a slight slowdown at the box office on its second day after opening on a strong note.

What's Happening

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film collected a nett Rs 10.55 crore on Day 2 across 6,275 shows.

This marks a dip of around 7.0% compared to its opening day earnings of Rs 11.35 crore. With this, the film's total domestic nett collection has reached Rs 21.90 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 26.06 crore.

The film continues to perform better in Marathi than in Hindi. Of the Day 2 earnings, the Marathi version contributed approximately Rs 7.15 crore, while the Hindi version brought in around Rs 3.40 crore. Audience turnout reflected a similar trend.

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 20.46% across 3,041 shows, whereas the Marathi version registered a significantly higher occupancy of 55.71%.

Background

In the Marathi (2D) format, the film showed steady growth in footfall through the day. Morning shows opened at 30.57% occupancy, which rose to 57.00% in the afternoon.

Evening shows recorded 63.57%, with night shows peaking at 71.71%, indicating strong word-of-mouth and increasing audience interest.

Backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, the period drama features a large ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan also appears in a cameo.

The film tells the story of Shivaji Bhosale's early years, charting his journey as he challenges dominant powers to establish Hindavi Swarajya.

Despite the slight dip, the film has maintained a steady pace at the box office over its first two days.