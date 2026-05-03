Samay Raina Reveals Kapil Sharma Warned Him 24 Hours Before <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row: 'Something Bad Is Going To Happen'

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show brought together Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the first time since the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

What's Happening

The episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, marked their on-screen reunion after a period of legal trouble and professional setbacks.

During the conversation, Kapil revealed that he had been following Samay's show even before the controversy erupted.

When Ranveer asked him about it, Kapil said, "I have watched many episodes. I even called Samay. I called and told him, 'How is there not a single case against you?'"

Samay then recalled a moment that, in hindsight, felt eerily prophetic. "And I swear, the day my show shut down, sir called me a day before that, he told me something bad is going to happen to you," he said.

Responding to this, Kapil explained that his comment came from experience rather than foresight.

"I told him that you're in the limelight now, be careful. I was telling that from experience, I'm not a clairvoyant. You can be famous by saying anything, but once you're famous, you can't just say anything," he said, referencing his own past encounters with legal trouble over jokes and social media posts.

On The Aftermath Of Controversy

The episode also touched upon the aftermath of the controversy that impacted both Samay and Ranveer.

Reflecting on that phase, Samay shared, "Genuinely, Kapil sir was the first person to call me at that time. I still don't know whether it was concern or an insult. He said, 'Samay, just like your good days got over, your bad days will be over soon too'."

He added a lighter note while recalling the silence that followed the backlash. "We were waiting for something to happen. Kapil sir also stopped tweeting around then.

The first couple of weeks were so quiet. Udit Narayan also stopped kissing people," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Background

The controversy dates back to an episode of India's Got Latent, where Ranveer's remark to a contestant triggered widespread backlash.

The comment led to multiple FIRs and significant criticism online, eventually forcing Samay to remove all episodes of the show from his YouTube channel.

Despite the fallout, the two creators appeared together on the Netflix show, engaging in candid and humorous exchanges with Kapil.

The episode is currently available for streaming.