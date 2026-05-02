Kiara Advani Shares Pics From Her 'Mom Era' In Maldives, Drops A Sneek Peak Of Her Daughter Saraayah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently enjoyed quality family time with their daughter, Saraayah, amid the azure waters of the Maldives.

On Saturday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared adorable visuals from her exotic vacation. Her album features glimpses of Kiara embracing her "in my mom era" phase. One picture shows a wardrobe where Kiara's outfits are neatly hung on one side, while the other section is filled with the little one's adorable tiny clothes.

Another frame captures Kiara's stylish sunglasses placed on a table alongside Saraayah's cute little goggles. There's also a heartwarming shot of the little one reading a colourful picture book.



Apart from their parenting duties, the couple also carved out some quality time for romance. In one of the videos, Sidharth and Kiara are seen dancing together.

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"Sun-kissed days, salty hair, and a heart full of peace with the loves of my life,"Kiara captioned the post.

In July last year, Sidharth and Kiara became three from two with the arrival of Saraayah.

Announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet disclosed the face of their baby, Saraayah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)