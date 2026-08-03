Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence After 'Freak Accident' On <i>Mysaa</i> Set, Shares Health Update

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has finally broken her silence after suffering a serious injury while filming for her upcoming film, Mysaa. The actor took to Instagram to reassure fans about her health, revealing that she is recovering after a tendon in her right hip got detached during the shoot.

Sharing a candid note, Rashmika admitted that she had initially wanted to keep the injury private.

She wrote, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine."

The actor then went on to explain exactly what happened during the filming of Mysaa.

Describing the injury in detail, she said, "But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure!"

While the injury sounds painful, Rashmika assured fans that she is coping well and is looking at the brighter side of the situation.

"But don't worry.. it hurts but it's not unbearable or something.. so ya that's that.. and I feel like this is god saying you'll never take a break if it's left to you so here.. let me do it for you!" she wrote.

Calling the incident a freak accident, the actor added, "You know all these injuries I've had is random af - freak accidents. What are the odds."

Rashmika also revealed that she is making the most of her forced break by solving puzzles, although staying away from her workout routine has been the toughest part.

"Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all! I've been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them. Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won't be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can't workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.." she shared.

Ending her note, the actor promised to keep fans updated and thanked them for their love and concern. "Well that's about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I'll update soon. Love ya! Don't worry ok.. Biggest loves and kisses and hugs!"

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film and is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2026.